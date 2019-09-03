(KMAland) -- A popular gas price tracking app will now include a special platform so consumers can locate pumps with higher ethanol blends.
GasBuddy.com recently announced a partnership with Growth Energy to include stations with Unleaded 88 -- commonly known as E-15 -- in its price comparisons. The EPA recently approved E-15 for year-round sales and it can be used in all vehicles from 2001 to the present. Emily Skor is CEO of Growth Energy says the market for the higher ethanol blend is growing.
"Unleaded 88 is a growing fuel choice nationwide," said Skor. "It's made with 15% ethanol, as opposed to your traditional 10% blend. That additional octane gives you a boost in engine performance, it's cleaner and cooler burning so you will have cleaner tailpipe emissions and then there's the value and savings. It's often priced up to 10 cents less per gallon that 87 regular fuel."
Since the blend is a newer option on the market, Skor says having the ability to track where to find Unleaded 88 helps consumers in their fuel choice.
"We've got about 1,800 retailers offering right now across 31 states," said Skor. "Every week, more retailers come online, because they are seeing their customers switch because of the value."
Patrick DeHaan is head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. He has says on average, E-15 costs less at the pump.
"It does vary in savings, but generally you can find it for up to 10 cents-per-gallon less than what you have regular 87," said DeHaan. "GasBuddy is tracking it at 24 stations so far in Omaha and that number continues to rise as more stations are looking into Unleaded 88 options in the future. It may be at every station, but it is growing very quickly."
To find gas prices in your area, visit GasBuddy.com or download the company's app.