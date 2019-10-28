(Red Oak) -- More discussion on improved daycare and preschool services is expected at tonight's Red Oak School Board meeting.
Discussion on the Red Oak School District's early childhood center renovation project is listed on the agenda of the board's 7 p.m. meeting at Inman Elementary School. Last month, the board approved the plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimated total cost of the project after no one spoke for or against the proposal at the public hearing. Plans call for the district to begin operating daycare services out of the former Washington Elementary School facility beginning in January. Red Oak School Superintendent Tom Messinger recently told KMA News renovations will be completed by December 1st. He says the project entails several upgrades to different components in the facility.
"It will involve some HVAC work, plumbing, lighting, carpeting, and we're currently doing concrete work to get the playground renovated for the younger aged kids at the preschool and childcare center," Messinger said. "After the first of the year, we'll have eight classrooms being used down there: four for the preschool and four for the daycare."
Once completed, Messinger says a daycare facility will be a big asset to the community.
"Montgomery County Economic Development has been working on this," Messinger said. "It has been identified in Red Oak as a need in the area for childcare. We're hopeful that it will make a difference. I know we've had a lot of people calling in and asking questions about the daycare. It's a partnership that will strengthen the school and the community."
Also on the agenda: discussion on a sidewalk project associated with the center. The board will also consider a sharing agreement for swimming with the Council Bluffs Lewis Central School District for this school year.