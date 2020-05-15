(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following a disturbance early Friday morning.
Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says 42-year-old Larry Lee Hart was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, consumption or intoxication in public places, and indecent exposure. Hart was arrested after officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Broad Street at around 1:15 a.m. for a male causing a disturbance. Hart was released from the Page County Jail after posting $1,600 bond.
In an unrelated incident, Shenandoah Police also arrested 39-year-old Ric Lytle of Crescent late Thursday evening in the Hy-Vee parking lot on a valid Mills County warrant for driving while barred. Lytle was released from custody after posting $5,000 bond, and given a court date.