(Creston) -- A Creston man already wanted for not showing up in court now faces additional charges.
Creston Police say 26-year-old Jacob Malcom Cauthorn was arrested early Tuesday morning at Creston's Walmart store on a Union County warrant for failure to appear. He was also charge with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance--1st offense. Cauthorn is being held in the Union County Jail without bond, pending an appearance before the county magistrate.
Creston Police K-9 Jax was deployed with a positive hit.