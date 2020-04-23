(Essex) -- Essex school officials are exploring a possible renovation of the district's East Gym.
Jerry Purdy of Design Alliance unveiled options for a future project during Wednesday night's electronic Essex School Board meeting. Purdy presented six different concept drawings based on input from a committee of school officials and local residents. Purdy told the board the drawings were designed to start a conversation on a future project.
"These are only intended to be conceptual discussion ideas," said Purdy. "You may wad them all up, throw them away, and say, 'man, you missed the boat on this--we need to think about some different things.' I had to start somewhere, and as a visual person, I usually start with drawings, to think about what kind of questions I would ask you, and perhaps it would generate some questions that you folks would ask me."
Purdy says the gym is generally in good shape.
"The pieces of it that are still there," he said, "the gymnasium recently had its floor painted, so it's in good shape. It's painted, it's bright. That remaining piece of the original campus is still in pretty good shape. Now, it has the original windows that will be part of the conversation. But, we'll get to that somewhere down the road."
Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the options range from leaving the facility as is, to constructing additional space in converting the facility into a community center. The gym's renovation is a project listed in the district's five-year strategic plan. Wells hopes for a city-school district partnership in developing any project. He says the goal is to have a written plan for the building's future by the end of summer.
In other business Wednesday night, the board renewed sharing agreements with Hamburg for several position, including Wells' services as superintendent. Other shared positions include K-6 guidance counselor, 7-12 consumer science teacher, librarian, business manager, and human resources/ accounts payable. The board also approved a sharing contract with South Page for an instructional technology teacher, and sharing football with Stanton for the 2020 season. Also approved was the contract of Robin Verkade as elementary instructor, and the resignation of Taylor Johnston as high school special education instructor.