(Malvern) -- The East Mills School District could be the next in KMAland to undertake a facilities project.
Further discussion on possible building renovations took place at this week's East Mills School Board meeting. East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district has hired Boyd Jones as construction managers and Alley Poyner Macchietto as architects. Hood, however, says no action was taken on contracts at Wednesday's board meeting.
"We're right in the middle right now of having our insurance carrier and our law firm go through those contracts," said Hood, "and we're hopeful to have those ready for the board to approve and sign somewhere within the next month."
Hood is no stranger to building referendums. He's also superintendent in the Sidney School District, where voters passed a $10 million bond issue for major facilities upgrades last week.
"When the East Mills board approached me about being shared," he said, "one of the things they wanted to talk to me about was their facilities. So, that was the premise of the conversation. We have gone through the process of hiring an architect and construction management firm to help us with the process. We're looking forward to letting the process work, and see where it goes."
Hood says both the district's elementary and high school facilities have issues that need to be addressed.
"I've told many people in the community that I visited with," said Hood, "both facilities have good bones, is what I say. But, there's some things that we definitely need to look at. Some ADA issues, handicapped accessible items, etcetera. Just flat out lack of space in some of our areas, too. We want the students, and staff, and community of East Mills to have state-of-the-art stuff."
However, the superintendent says it's too early to determine a timeline for a project, or even what form it will take.
"I'm not sure what that is," he said. "Many people have many ideas. But, I tell people very frequently, I may have the best idea in the world, but if 60% of the people don't agree with my idea, it's not going to happen.
"In the other places where we've done the process, it's worked well, because people feel like they've been heard, at least. Sometimes, they don't end up with everything they want, but at least we listen to them, put a dollar figure to it, and figure out if its realistic to do, or not."
The process in Sidney included a multitude of meetings designed to hammer out a bond issue referendum to take to the voters. After rejecting the first attempt back in April, voters approved the second referendum in Super Vote I by a little more than 60% of the vote.