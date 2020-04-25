(New York) — An East Mills High School graduate is being recognized for collecting one of the nation’s top scores on the Uniform CPA Examination.
The American Institute of CPAs last week announced the 135 winners of the 2019 Elijah Watt Sells Award — which included 2014 East Mills graduate Jacob Schafer. To qualify, CPA candidates must obtain a cumulative average score of 95.50 or above across all four sections of the industry’s test and pass all four sections on their first attempt. The 135 honorees represent the top scores from nearly 75,000 individuals who sat for the CPA exam in 2019.
Schafer attended the University of Iowa and graduated with a BBA in accounting and finance. He is currently employed as an Assurance Associate with PwC Accounting in Los Angeles.