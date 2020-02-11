(Shenandoah) -- Officials with Eaton Corporation have confirmed the company's Shenandoah plant is shutting its doors.
Company officials confirmed in an email to KMA News that consistent with its 2016 communications, Eaton has finalized its decision to cease gray iron machining at the Shenandoah facility. Tuesday's announcement comes four years to the month that 250 positions were eliminated in the company's biggest round of layoffs. In the email, company officials say members of Eaton's management team met with employees at Shenandoah's facility at the end of 2016 to inform them of the plant's closing. Since then, Eaton has reportedly reviewed numerous sourcing alternatives to gray iron machining, but has not been able to find a better solution.
Officials add the decision to close the plant was made because "class 8 orders have transitioned to an updated Eaton Cummins joint Venture product, Endurant.
The email further states the "difficult decision in no way reflects on the hard work of the people in this facility, and we are acutely aware of the impact this has on our valued employees and their families." Eaton officials add "the company is committed to acting with care and concern for the Shenandoah employees, and are offering services and support to help them during this transition."
There's no word on how many employees are losing their jobs, and when the exact closing takes place.