(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is inching closer to a goal of having a $1 million endowment for the school system.
Foundation officials announced this week that an eighth family has taken a pledge to donate $10,000 over 10 years to the organization. The challenge began in September when Bob and Kathy Sweeney announced that they would donate $1,000 per year for 10 years and challenged 25 other families to join each year within the next four years. Foundation Treasurer Nick Bosley says if the challenge is realized, SIEF will hit a major milestone.
"When the foundation hits their goal of having 100 families over the next four years, then the foundation will have raised $1 million, which is a starting goal for us," said Bosley. "It's a target that we've always had our eye on. It will be a substantial endowment for the Shenandoah Schools."
Last month, officials recognized the Joe Anderson family for accepting the challenge. The latest family to accept is the Rick Cogdill family.
"As of now, we've got eight and we've had another four or five express interest, so we've got some additional interest there," said Bosley. "It's taken off actually a lot faster than we thought it would. We're excited about all the possibilities."
One of the families to join the pledge is the Pat and Julie O'Hara family. Julie is a member of the foundation's board.
"We've got 27 years of our own kids being in the school system, which is crazy to talk about," said O'Hara. "I'm on the foundation's board, so I've invested my time and resources into helping develop the foundation, so we believe in it. Financially, we decided that we believe enough in our school system and our teachers that these mini-grants that we are giving and some of the other things we'll do down the road is definitely worth the money that we can put into it."
In its three years of existence, SIEF has now raised around $400,000 in total from 150 unique donors. Bosley says the geographical area covered by the donors is wide.
"What's astounding and neat for me, is that over half of our donors come from outside the 51601 zip code," said Bosley. "It's really neat to see it be a collective effort, not just Shenandoah people, but also folks who grew up here and who don't live here anymore but still have a large affinity for not only the community but for the school district as well."
Last month, SIEF announced its latest round of mini-grants to five teachers in the district.
Bosley and O'Hara were recent guests on KMA's Morning Routine Program. You can hear the full interview below.