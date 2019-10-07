(Shambaugh) -- An El Dorado Springs, Missouri man was arrested on multiple charges following a pursuit that began in Page County and ended in Nodaway County this past Friday.
According to the Page County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Jeffery Dean Robinson Jr. is in custody on charges of driving under suspension, no driver's license, speeding, failure to display a registration plate, reckless driving, and eluding law enforcement.
Deputies tried to pull Robinson over after he was clocked going 116 miles per hour in a 55 zone near Shambaugh. He was operating a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle. Robinson took off from authorities along Highway 71 and crossed into Missouri south of Braddyville. When the chase came to a close, the motorcycle was on fire.
Robinson was first booked into the Nodaway County Jail and will be extradited to Page County.