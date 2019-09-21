(Undated) -- Fremont County has more than its share of races in the November 5th general elections.
Among the contested races is for mayor of Hamburg, where incumbent Cathy Crain--who led the city through its recent flooding disaster--is challenged for reelection by Harry Adams. There's also a competitive Hamburg City Council race, where six candidates are running for three positions: Kent Benefiel, Michael S. Gregg, Earl "Speck" Hendrickson, Thomas E. Howard, Kimberly Johnson and Rod Wilson. In Randolph, incumbent Mayor Gary Farwell faces a reelection challenge from Diana Milbourn. Four candidates seek two spots on the Randolph City Council: Daniel Christo, Remington Randall Frank, Troy Housch, and Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Another competitive council race is in Sidney, where five candidates look to fill two positions: Steven L. Gamber, LouAnn Kyle, Michael Livingston, Joe Travis and Novie E. White Jr. No candidates are listed for Sidney's mayor's position. Paul Hutt is the city's current mayor. No candidates are listed for the Thurman mayor's position, as well.
As for school board races, three spots are up for election on the Sidney School Board. Seven candidates returned nomination papers: Brenda Benedict, Michael A. Daly, Alisha Lee Ettleman, Travis Hensley, Jamie Hutt, Renee Johnson and Justin J. Travis. Sidney School District voters will also decide on a $10 million bond issue to improvements to the district's facilities.