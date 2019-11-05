(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Adams County for the November 5th General elections. Unofficial winners are in bold.
*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.
Carbon Mayor
Larry E Johnson - 8
Write-In - 0
Carbon City Council At-Large (Vote for 5)
Harold Wayne Mitchell - 7
Donna Rochau - 7
Helen Hickman - 7
Vicki Haley - 7
Michael Kempton - 7
Write-In - 0
Corning Mayor
Janice Mercer Leonard - 167
Write-In - 7
Corning City Council Ward I (Elect 1)
Gary Badgett - 55
Write-In - 0
Corning City Council At-Large (Elect 1)
Bert Peckham - 146
Write-In - 14
Corning City Council Ward 3 (Elect 1)
Adam Goodvin - 72
Write-In - 2
Nodaway Mayor
Patricia A. Shipley 12
Write-In - 0
Nodaway City Council At-Large (Elect 5)
Gene Dixon - 12
Brenda Dunn - 12
Rebecca Poen - 12
Gary Poen - 11
Christine Dunn - 11
Write-In - 2
Prescott Mayor
Write-In - 44
Theresa West - 27
Prescott City Council At-Large (Elect 2)
Kimberly Reed - 65
Write-In - 48
Julie Krauth - 23
Prescott City Council At-Large (Elect 1)
Write-In - 52
Southwestern Community College Director District 2
Fred Shearer - 291
Write-In - 1
Southwestern Community College Director District 1
Jane Ernst - 68
Write-In 4