(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Montgomery County for the November 5th General elections. Unofficial winners are in bold.
*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.
Red Oak Mayor
Bill Billings - 508
Karen Blue - 275
Write-In - 2
Red Oak City Council Ward 1
Scott Keith - 203
Write-In - 3
Red Oak City Council Ward 3
Peter Wemhoff - 302
Write-In - 3
Red Oak City Council At Large
Jeanice A. Lester - 702
Write-In - 12
Red Oak City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)
Terry Koppa - 373
Brian Lee Bills - 337
Write-In - 6
Elliott Mayor
Write-In - 34
Elliott City Council (Elect 2)
Travis Johnson - 41
Jessica Rasmussen - 38
Write-In - 21
Leta Rush - 8
Elliott City Council for Vacancy (Elect 2)
Write-In - 41
Stanton Mayor
Jeff Magneson - 106
Kirk Requist - 94
Write-In - 4
Stanton City Council (Elect 2)
Pier Schenck-Osweiler - 135
James Cavner - 134
Write-In - 21
Villisca Mayor
Marilyn Halda - 110
Write-In - 1
Villisca City Council (Elect 3)
Robert Narup - 101
Marsha S. Shepherd - 82
Write-In - 20
Coburg City Council (Elect 3)
Write-In - 14
Grant Mayor
Lyn Sliger - 21
Write-In - 0
Grant City Council (Elect 5)
Zelda Swartz - 21
Jeff Brown - 20
Steve Williams - 22
Nancy Taylor - 19
Emerson Hill - 18
Write-In - 1
Southwestern Community College Director District 2
Fred Shearer - 145
Write-In - 0