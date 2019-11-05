Montgomery County Election Results

(KMAland) -- Below are the results for Montgomery County for the November 5th General elections.  Unofficial winners are in bold. 

*Note elections contested in multiple counties (school board/bond issues) will be reported on a separate page.

Red Oak Mayor

Bill Billings - 508

Karen Blue - 275

Write-In - 2

Red Oak City Council Ward 1

Scott Keith - 203

Write-In - 3

Red Oak City Council Ward 3

Peter Wemhoff - 302

Write-In - 3

Red Oak City Council At Large

Jeanice A. Lester - 702

Write-In - 12

Red Oak City Council for Vacancy (Elect 1)

Terry Koppa - 373

Brian Lee Bills - 337

Write-In - 6

Elliott Mayor

Write-In - 34

Elliott City Council (Elect 2)

Travis Johnson - 41

Jessica Rasmussen - 38

Write-In - 21

Leta Rush - 8

Elliott City Council for Vacancy (Elect 2)

Write-In - 41

Stanton Mayor

Jeff Magneson - 106

Kirk Requist - 94

Write-In - 4

Stanton City Council (Elect 2)

Pier Schenck-Osweiler - 135

James Cavner - 134

Write-In - 21

Villisca Mayor

Marilyn Halda - 110

Write-In - 1

Villisca City Council (Elect 3)

Robert Narup - 101

Marsha S. Shepherd - 82

Write-In - 20

Coburg City Council (Elect 3)

Write-In - 14

Grant Mayor

Lyn Sliger - 21

Write-In - 0

Grant City Council (Elect 5)

Zelda Swartz - 21

Jeff Brown - 20

Steve Williams - 22

Nancy Taylor - 19

Emerson Hill - 18

Write-In - 1

Southwestern Community College Director District 2

Fred Shearer - 145

Write-In - 0