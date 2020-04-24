(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is taking the first steps in opening the state back up from COVID-19 restrictions.
Reynolds announced Friday that health care providers will be able to resume elective and non-essential procedures beginning Monday. Reynolds had banned the procedures nearly one month ago to conserve personal protective equipment for treating COVID-19 patients.
"While there are some areas in our state where virus activity is still high, we have many more areas where it's manageable or even minimal," said Reynolds. "This presents an opportunity to start to open Iowa back up in a phased and responsible manner."
Reynolds is confident the state will have enough PPE to cover the added procedures.
"The coordination and collaboration between providers, systems and the state gives us the confidence that we can effectively care for COVID-19 patients while also providing procedures to improve health and quality of life for others."
The announcement comes just after Iowa reported its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. State officials say there were 521 new cases to bring the statewide total to 4,445. Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says officials now believe the state's peak has not hit yet.
"We fully anticipate that we're going to see a peak here in the two-to-three weeks as we really start to do some of the surveillance testing that we've been doing and when Test Iowa sites start to open up and we're testing more Iowans than we ever have before," said Reisetter.
The state this week unveiled a new Test Iowa initiative aimed at testing an additional 3,000 Iowans per day. Reisetter says the new program -- coupled with surveillance testing at meat processing facilities around the state -- could lead to an increase in cases in the next two weeks.
"We are going to see our case counts continue to increase and the peak is really going to occur when our case counts start coming back down -- that's the definition of a peak," said Reisetter. "As we get more access to testing and more people have the opportunity to go through that process, I think we'll see that happen here over the next two-to-three weeks."
The governor's proclamation Friday also allows farmers markets to reopen, as long as they conform to certain public health guidelines. Reynolds says an announcement regarding other business closures is expected Monday.