(Oakland) -- Another KMAland school district is touting recent success in a new statewide school standardized test format.
Iowa Department of Education officials this week released results from the Iowa School Performance Profiles. Among the results: Riverside Elementary School in Carson and Oakland ranked "high performing" with a total ranking of 62.84. Riverside School Superintendent Tim Mitchell tells KMA News it's the top ranking of any elementary school in the Western Iowa Conference.
"The latest scores on the Iowa Performance Profile reflect results of the new state test that was administered for the first time last spring," said Mitchell. "That test was taken on-line by our students. This website--the performance profile--includes some new features, such as postsecondary readiness of high schools, and new data, such as science assessments, result of educator effectiveness, and conditions for learning surveys."
Mitchell credits the district's instructors for the high ranking.
"We're really proud of our educators," he said. "This is on the backs of our teachers who work really hard to make sure kids are meeting high standards in the classroom each and every day at Riverside."
The results are based on scores from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress. Students were tested for proficiency in math and English language arts in grades 3 through 11, and in science in grades 5, 8 and 11 back in March. Mitchell says the new format is different from the Iowa Assessments. Among other things, students took the new tests on computers, rather than in the old written form.
"This jury is still kind of out on this new test," said Mitchell. "Last year was the first time. So, there were growth indicators that were measures between last year's tests and the previous year's tests--which was a different test. So, it will be good to see. We might have some accurate data as we move now in the second year, when we're able to compare the spring of 2019 to the spring of 2020, when the students are able to take that same assessment that is aligned to the standards."
In addition to the high elementary scores, Mitchell is also pleased that Riverside's middle school and high school were ranked "acceptable," and the school was above statewide average on six indicators with a total ranking of 54.31.