(Sidney) -- For the second time this year, supporters must make a case for passage of a bond issue in the Sidney School District.
Voters will decide on a $10 million bond issue referendum on the Super Vote I ballot next Tuesday. Travis Hensley chairs the Vote Yes For Sidney Schools Committee--the group spearheading the bond issue campaign. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hensley says this referendum addresses some of the same needs as the one that missed the 60% supermajority by one vote back in April.
"Most of our campuses are pretty aged," said Hensley. "Our elementary school was built in 1968. Our football and track stadium was built in 1964. So, we've got some major improvements to do there--particularly at our elementary school."
Hensley says the elementary school wish list includes an expansion for preschool services.
"We're turning away an average of 20% of our pre-K students," he said. "Unfortunately, when you turn away kids that young, and they're forced to go to another district for pre-K, lots of times they don't come back to our district, as another district gets them integrated there. So, we're going to add that as a new addition."
Other planned renovations include heating and air conditioning upgrades.
"We've worked on improving the security at the elementary," said Hensley. "We put doors on all of the classrooms there. That creates an airflow issue. After we did those doors, it started to create some mold--especially when it gets warm. So, we've had to put in 13 industrial dehumidifiers throughout the elementary to prevent that. So, we want to fix the HVAC so that is not an issue."
Hensley says the bond issue also addresses much-needed security upgrades at both the elementary and junior-senior high school.
"When people come into the school, they're going to be buzzed into the administration office," he said, "and not buzzed directly into the school, where they have access to the whole school. We want to stop that, in this day and age. We're also going to add a new secure vestibule entrance at the high school for that same reason."
Other items include construction of a Career Technical Education addition at the junior-senior high school, and upgrades to the district's football stadium and track. You can hear the full interview with Travis Hensley on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.