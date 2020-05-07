(Elmo) -- A Nodaway County woman is in custody on felony drug charges.
According to the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies opened an investigation after receiving allegations of illegal drug sales by an individual living in Elmo. A search warrant was obtained and served on Tuesday, which led to the discovery of a bag containing crystal methamphetamine.
As a result of the investigation, 46-year-old Mary Hayden of Elmo was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class C Felony. Hayden was taken into custody and later released on bond. She now awaits further court proceedings.