(Elmo) -- A northwest Missouri woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County this past Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Beaula Fast of Elmo was headed south on Route KK -- three miles south of Elmo -- around 11:10 a.m. The patrol says Fast suffered a medical condition while driving and blacked out. Her 2014 Ford Edge traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment and came to rest on its wheels facing south.
Fast was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, West Nodaway Fire and Rescue, and Elmo First Responders assisted at the scene.