(Stanton) -- A familiar face is returning to the Stanton School District as its K-12 principal.
Recently, the Stanton School Board approved the selection of Katie Elwood to succeed Kevin Blunt, who is retiring at the end of the current school year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Stanton School Superintendent David Gute says Elwood was selected from a strong field of applicants.
"We had 16 applicants, overall, and we screened that down--interviewing four," said Gute. "Katie comes to Stanton from the Griswold district. She's been a secondary principal at Griswold for the past four years, and previously had taught at Stanton. It's a little bit of a homecoming. She's originally from the Minden area, and graduated high school from Tri-Center. But, it's a little bit of a homecoming coming back to Stanton for us. We're excited to have her. She'll need a little time to get her feet wet, but she'll hit the ground running fairly soon, in early summer."
Gute says he was pleased with the quality of candidates for the position.
"I was very pleased," said Gute. "We had a couple of different interview committees that went through them, and I think they would have been comfortable with several of the applicants we had. We're very pleased with the quality of applicants we had. I know there's several more principal positions out there in southwest Iowa, and I think we're in good shape in finding quality applicants for those jobs."
Elwood's tenure begins July 1st. You can hear the full interview with David Gute on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.