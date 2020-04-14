(Red Oak) -- An Emerson man is in custody on warrants out of two area counties.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg was arrested at around 6:30 Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Oak Street in Red Oak. He was jailed on a Montgomery County bench warrant for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. The warrant came with a bond of $100,000. Additionally, Bredberg was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief and driving while license denied out of Mills County. Bond for those charges totaled $2,600.
Bredberg was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, pending further court proceedings.