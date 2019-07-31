(Clarinda) -- Page County officials will try once again to get a proposed county engineer's office project off the ground.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors set a bidletting date for August 22nd at 10 a.m., and a public hearing for August 27th at 8:45 a.m. Plans for construction of a new office at the county's secondary roads complex hit a roadblock in June when the board rescinded an earlier vote to award a contract. That's after the State Auditor's Office received a complaint regarding a violation of Iowa Code provisions regarding competitive bids for public improvement contracts. The provisions required a certified engineer to prepare plans and specs for public improvements. Supervisor's Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News he hopes for a better outcome this time around.
"Hopefully, construction can start somewhere in the October area," said Armstrong, "if the bids come in where want them to be, where they should be, and where we're hoping they'll be. We're still looking at a December 15th finish date."
Officials with Snyder and Associates presented preliminary plans for the project Tuesday morning. Armstrong says changes were made in an attempt to increase energy efficiency.
"We made some changes on the plans," he said, "probably some bathroom rearrangements, some lighting changes were the big things. Then also, I believe there were some furnace changes, just because things have become more efficient than they were in the spring. So, we decided to update, and make sure we're putting in the most efficient items we could into the facility."
Also in June, the board rejected bids for the workshop/storage facility portion of the project. Armstrong says the board will wait for the engineer's office bidletting's outcome before proceeding with the storage structure.
"We'll be getting in these bids, looking at those," said Armstrong. "Then probably, if everything falls in place correctly, we'll be starting that process at the same time the other bids come in. We want to make sure we've got the administrative office plans in place so we know that we, financially, are able with what are budget constraints are, to go ahead and building the storage shed."
Plans called for placing the engineer's office drawings on the county's website.