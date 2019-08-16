(Essex) -- Organizers of the traditional Essex Labor Day Celebration are calling for entries in this year's parade.
A long list of activities take place in the community two weekends from now--capped off by the traditional parade through the community Monday, September 2nd at 2 p.m. Melissa Chambers is director of the Essex Community Club. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Chambers says numerous committees and volunteers have been planning for this year's celebration since February.
"This kind of year, we kind of have things very laid out, and we kind of just wait for the little details," said Chambers. "But, May and June are usually kind of crunch time. So, our schedule, if you look at each event, each event has an organization or a chair that's taking on this event. So, it really takes so many people, and so many hours to make this event happen."
"Cowboy Boots and Small Town Roots" is the theme of this year's parade, marking the first-ever inclusion of bull rides into the celebration's itinerary. Those bull rides take place Saturday, August 31st at 6 p.m. at the arena in the northeast corner of Essex.
"We obviously don't expect everybody to wear cowboy boots as they walk that long route," she said. "Anything small town agriculture related, farm related, we thought that it gave people some options for what direction they wanted to go for their floats and entries in the parade."
Businesses, service organizations, churches, youth groups, families and reunions are welcome to participate in the parade. Floats decorated to the parade theme will be eligible for coveted ECC currency prizes. Chambers says one major change in the parade the past few years is that pre-registration is no longer necessary.
"In spite of best planning, things don't always go as you plan," said Chambers. "Sometimes, we'd have people pre-register, and then for whatever reason, they couldn't show up, or somebody magically could show up, but they hadn't pre-registered. We've done away with pre-registration. People just simply need to show up that day. Our school grounds is where the parade lineup is. If they want to be judged, they show up by 12:30. If they don't want to be judged, they show up by 1:30."
Sam and Becky Jones are this year's parade grand marshals. Chambers says the Jones have been mainstays in the Essex community.
"They are the owners of Johnson Locker in town," she said. "They've been very involved in so many activities throughout the years. Most notably, Sam was fire chief for several years, and Becky is still a member of fire and rescue, and acts as the association board president. But, they're just good people."
More on this year's parade and the entire celebration is available from the ECC website, EssexIowa.com.