(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School's entryway is getting a facelift, thanks to a successful rebidding on the school's renovation project.
At its regular meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved an amendment to the contract with the DLR Group to include an entry door/vestibule design to the project. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the board opted to add the entryway after bids for the main portions of the project were approved at a special meeting late Friday morning.
"We have completed our bid process for the renovation project," said Nelson. "We were doing that in two phases. Bids came in low--about $800,000 approximately under our projected budget, which allows us to sit back and make some decisions about things that we didn't include because we weren't sure of the cost, and weren't sure of where we would fall out budgetwise."
Nelson says the entry door renovations total around $35,000. The superintendent was pleased with the success of the second bidletting. Bids for the project's general construction and site work were rejected in February after the lone bid received was about $300,000 over the project's budget.
"The rest of the bids came in," she said. "They were fantastic, and we were pleased with them. But, we did rebid a couple of those. They came in at better price points, and we had more competition in the process. We felt really good about it. Sometimes when you rebid, you're rolling the dice a little bit. But, C.A. Nelson did a lot of work to vendors and contractors, and made sure that the risk we were taking had a good end result."
With the bidletting process completed, Nelson says preliminary work is set to begin at the high school during spring break next week.
"We will be starting our asbestos project on Saturday," she said. "We're really pleased that it will go through straight through spring break, and we should be ready to start school the following Monday. It'll be fantastic."
Construction on other parts of the project is expected to take place during the summer. In other business, the board set a public hearing for April 13th at 5 p.m. on the district's fiscal 2021 budget. That same date was set for a public hearing on the district's calendar for the 2020-21 school year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.