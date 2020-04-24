(Undated) -- Much like the coronavirus pandemic, itself, a debate over how and when to reopen the economy is raging across the country.
Within the past week, protests have been staged in many states--including those with strict stay-at-home standards to ward off the spread of COVID-19. Participating in so-called "Operation Gridlock" demonstrations, the protesters call on states to reopen businesses, schools, churches and other entities closed or impacted by restrictions related to social distancing. Iowa Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst may have a say on when businesses and industries may reopen. Both were recently named to President Trump's bipartisan task force focused on safely restarting the economy. Ernst spoke about the process on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"Likely, it will be a phased-in approach," said Ernst. "Those heavily-affected areas will not be able to reopen their economies quicker. There are a number of states where the impact has been very, very small, and as long as they can open safely, taking proper precautions, they can get their restaurants open again, they can get those hotels open again, they can have their plants open again, and get the economy rolling again."
While saying protesters have a right to free speech, the Red Oak Republican says they should be responsible, and not expose individuals who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
"They are so many people that want to return to work," said Ernst. "There are employers that want to get their businesses up and going again. But, again, we just need to be aware of others around us. And, if we are planning on being out and about, make sure that we are social distancing, and try to do the right thing for others in our population, as well."
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne also commented on the recent debate on KMA's "Morning Line" program this week. Axne says she's proud of Iowans for not engaging in such demonstrations, and understanding the importance of people's health.
"I understand how difficult this is," said Axne. "There are people who are suffering across the board when it comes to their household finances. We're trying to do everything we can to get food in people's tables, money in their pockets to keep us afloat during this time. But certainly, engaging in conduct that's not healthy, that puts other people in danger by being in such close proximity is not the way to resolve this."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the lives of Americans should not be put "on the back burner."
Obviously, I'm a firm believer in our Constitution, and the right to free speech," she said. "But right now, we've got a pandemic, where people are dying every single day. And, the last thing we need is for people to be protesting, and putting people in harm's way when we're trying to do everything we can at federal, state and local levels across this country--from the president, to the governors, to our local communities on down. It's really disheartening to see that, quite honestly."
Both congressional representatives supported the small business stimulus package passing in the U.S. House and Senate this past week. Both interviews with Joni Ernst and Cindy Axne are available on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.