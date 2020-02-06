(Washington) -- With the glitches in reporting results in a timely manner, many political pundits are questioning the future of Iowa's first-in-the-nation Presidential Caucuses.
But, two KMAland lawmakers are reiterating support of maintaining the caucuses. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst believes the problems plaguing the results of the Democratic caucuses lie in the technology used, and how votes were recorded. However, Ernst, as a whole, says Iowa deserves to keep its status in the presidential election process.
"Our caucus process--the process of people coming together in a grassroots way to visit with all of our presidential candidates is very, very valuable," said Ernst. "So, that is a process that I would want to protect."
Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says Iowa is a good starting point for presidential candidates to meet with voters.
"We believe in our first-in-the-nation status," she said. "We think caucusing is important, and it is different than an election. It is more grassroots level. I think that's what's very valuable here. The president has also lent his support to the state of Iowa. He believes in the caucus process, as well. So, I hope we can maintain that first-in-the-nation status."
Earlier this week, Ernst joined Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds in expressing their support for the caucuses in the wake of the results delay. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, meanwhile, says the incident demonstrates that Iowa takes its caucuses seriously.
"You know, Iowans really do care about being first in the nation," said Axne. "We take it very seriously. That's why they're insuring that every vote is counted correctly, so that Iowa is doing its part to report correct and accurate results. So, I'm not going to fault the time that people are taking to secure this. I'm glad they're making this happen."
Late returns as of Thursday morning showed Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders in a virtual dead heat. With 96% of the precincts reporting, Buttigieg had 26.2% of the delegates, and Sanders had 26.1%. Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar ran third through fifth, respectively.