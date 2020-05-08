(Washington) -- While the coronavirus pandemic rages on, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is pressing for a continued focus on issues related to the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
Ernst says two bipartisan bills passed out of the U.S. Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee Thursday connected to the nation's water infrastructure. The Red Oak Republican says the measures include providing more flood control resources to Iowa's rural communities, and increasing oversight on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. One provision requires the corps to conduct comprehensive studies of both the Upper and Lower sections of the Missouri River.
"The study will look at whether changes to the management of the Missouri River are necessary," said Ernst, "and importantly, it will examine how the corps' focus on fish and wildlife habitat management may impact their ability to also perform their duty to also protect communities from floods."
Another component calls for creating a cost-share waiver for small or disadvantaged communities, giving the corps discretion to complete small flooding control projects at 100% federal cost share for qualifying communities. One other provision calls for making temporary flood control structures permanent.
"If the corps previously built temporary flood control structures in these towns," she said, "the corps will now be allowed to review whether or not those structures should be made permanent. And if the corps deems the structure should stay up, and the town qualifies, the corps will front the cost for the project--again, helping to alleviate the financial burden for our rural towns."
As an example, Ernst cites the fortification of the famed Ditch 6 levee southwest of Hamburg. Though the additional dirt protected the community from the 2011 flooding, it was later removed--thus leaving Hamburg vulnerable to floodwaters that swamped the town in March of last year.
"This temporary improvement helped withstand the floodwaters," said Ernst. "But, Army corps policy dictated that the structure had to be either taken down, or built to corps specifications at a cost to the town. Because Hamburg couldn't afford to make the levee permanent, it had to be removed. This provision will help clear up those bureaucratic hurdles, and help make sure a situation like doesn't happen again."
Other provisions give the corps authority to recommend funding a project that does not have national economic development benefits, but would help small, disadvantaged areas, or has local or regional economic benefits. Ernst proposed the provisions after speaking with Mills County leaders about flood mitigation and recovery efforts.