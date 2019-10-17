(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says the United States should not abandon its military allies--including the Kurds.
At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the Red Oak Republican continued to call for support for Kurdish troops, and increased pressure on Turkey in light of recent action against Syria. Ernst made her comments in the wake of President Trump's recent decision to U.S. troops from the northern Syrian border, leaving Kurdish troops exposed to Turkish military actions.
"They are dangerously alarming," said Ernst, "and, as someone who has served in uniform in the Middle East, it is very concerning to see that we really have left behind and abandoned a strategic partner--the Kurds--who stood by our men and women in uniform in the fight to defeat ISIL."
Ernst echoes comments from Missouri Senator Roy Blunt that the move has emboldened adversaries such as Russian and Iran.
"They are not our friends," she said. "And yet, Turkey is turning to those adversaries."
Ernst, however, expressed support for the Trump Administration's economic sanctions on Turkey.
"The Trump Administration has applied economic sanctions, economic pressure on Turkey," said Ernst. "I do think that is the right course of action, but there is so much more to be determined in the upcoming days. I do hope that (Turkish President) Erdogan will meet with Secretary Pompeo, and the vice president, and that we can come to a reasonable stance in this situation."
Also on Wednesday, the U.S. House by a 354-to-60 vote approved a non-binding resolution condemning Trump's decision to pull troops out of Syria. Iowa Democrats Cindy Axne, Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack voted in favor the resolution. Republican Steve King voted against it.