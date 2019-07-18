(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is urging Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement in an attempt to give the agriculture sector a "shot of positive energy."
Speaking on the Senate Floor this week, Ernst pushed the positives of the agreement -- struck last year -- for her home state and the economy in general. With over 87,000 farms in Iowa, Ernst says having an agreement with the country's two largest trading partners is important for the state.
"Last year alone, my home state of Iowa exported 6.6 billion dollars worth of products to just Canada and Mexico," said Ernst. "That’s more than we exported to our next 27 top export markets all combined -- 27 combined, and it still wasn’t greater than what we send to Mexico and Canada."
The agreement does not take effect unless it is ratified by all three countries. Ernst says one-in-five jobs in the state are tied directly to trade.
"This deal will allow those numbers to grow exponentially by creating new export opportunities for our dairy industry, greater access for our egg producers, and reducing non-tariff trade barriers that previously hampered our exporting abilities," said Ernst. "So folks, it’s critical that we get the USMCA across the finish line."
In addition to helping agricultural states like Iowa, Ernst says the deal would have a positive impact on the entire economy in the U.S.
"Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of the United States of America, which makes our exports all the more important. Having the USMCA in place means certainty. Certainty in a time where prices have been low and markets have been eroded from other trade negotiations."
The ratification process in the U.S. is required to start in the House. Congressional Democrats have called for tighter enforcement mechanisms with labor rules in Mexico and stronger environmental provisions. Ernst says the deal has been sitting on Capitol Hill too long.
"It’s already been ratified by Mexico, folks, they’re done. And it looks like Canada is set to follow suit," said Ernst. "The USMCA was signed on November 30, 2018. That is two hundred and twenty eight days…that’s right, two hundred and twenty-eight days. I’d say it’s about time that Speaker Pelosi and our friends in the House signal their full support for this agreement."
White House officials have said they won't formally submit the proposal to Congress until the House signals it will pass. The agreement would replace NAFTA, which has been in effect since 1994.