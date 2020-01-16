Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.