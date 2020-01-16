(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling the approval of two big trade deals big wins for Iowa.
By an 89-to-10 vote Thursday morning, the U.S. Senate ratified the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement--the replacement of the North American Free Trade Agreement in effect since the mid-1990's. Senate action took place roughly a month after it was approved in the U.S. House. Ernst, a longtime supporter of the USMCA, says the agreement will give Iowa farmers and businesses a big boost.
"Folks, this is a huge, long-awaited, wonderful arrival for Iowa," said Ernst. "Iowa exports more to Canada and Mexico than we do to our next 27 trade partners combined. This is a big deal. This trade deal will allow those numbers to grow exponentially, by creating new export opportunities, and create more than 175,000 jobs across the country."
The Red Oak Republican also lauded President Trump's signage this week of phase one of a new trade agreement with China. The agreement temporarily halts a two-year trade war between the two countries. Ernst says Iowa farmers stand to benefit from new Chinese pact.
"As Iowa's fourth-largest trading partner, China is a critically important market for our farmers and manufacturers," said Ernst. "Through this deal, China has agreed to buy $200 billion in U.S. goods and services over the next two years, including more than $32 billion in farm goods, and $77 billion in manufactured goods."
Ernst believes enough provisions are in place in phase one to ensure China follows through with its pledged purchases of U.S. goods.
"We have laid down a pretty strong marker," she said, "and we actually have dispute resolution built into phase one. So, we do have a way to go back and challenge the Chinese if they are not following through, and engaging in bad trade actions."
Ernst reacted to both trade developments in a conference call with reporters Thursday morning.