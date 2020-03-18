(Washington, D.C.) — Lawmakers have passed a federal aid package in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The measure — which is the second of three expected relief packages — was signed by President Trump Wednesday. The bill passed the House Saturday and cleared the Senate by a 90-8 vote. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst was among the senators voting in favor of the bill.
"This is the time for Congress to show leadership and to work together as one body on behalf of the people we were elected to represent," said Ernst. "Maybe it's the military in me, but I believe it's our duty to the American people."
The bill includes two weeks of paid sick leave and up to 12 weeks of paid family leave for some workers. It also includes free testing for COVID-19 and expansion of nutrition programs like SNAP and WIC.
"While this phase two deal isn't perfect, it focuses on our families and our workers in times of crisis," said Ernst. "From addressing this issue of paid sick leave to nutrition support for our children and our seniors, this is a critically important step to Iowans across the state."
Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse voted against the package. He — along with four other senators — introduced an amendment to create a temporary emergency federal unemployment insurance program. Sasse says expanding paid leave will squeeze small businesses nationwide.
"Good intentions aren't solutions, and Speaker Pelosi's bill is filled with a lot of happy talk that isn't going to fix anything," said Sasse. "We need to make sure well-meaning but ham-fisted federal mandates don't backfire and create more hardship. The Pelosi bill puts a huge burden on small businesses that will hurt Main Street and increase job losses.”
With phase two now signed, lawmakers are already working on the third phase, which reportedly could include direct payments to taxpayers. Ernst says the final phase will include provisions to address huge losses shouldered by the nation’s small businesses.
"We're working on providing relief to these small businesses in the most effective and efficient way possible," said Ernst. "I've heard from a number of small business owners who are concerned about the immediate and future impacts this virus could have on them and the countless Iowans they employ."
Ernst joined fellow Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer and Missouri senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt in voting for the bill.