(Washington, D.C.) -- Both of Iowa's Republican Senators have voted to acquit President Trump on Articles of Impeachment.
The full Senate voted Wednesday to acquit Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The vote was party-line on the second article, while Utah Republican Mitt Romney voted in favor of removal on the first article. Speaking prior to the vote, Senator Joni Ernst said the case laid out by House managers did not rise to the level of removal from office.
"Bottomline, the Articles of Impeachment that were sent over from the House clearly do not define anything that the president has done that rises to the level of impeachment," said Ernst.
Ernst says Democrats have set a dangerous precedent when it comes to impeachment.
"The bar has been set so low by the Democrats that virtually anybody of the opposite party from the party that's in the House that is occupying the White House could be brought up on whatever the heck anybody wants to bring them up on, and take our country through this horrible, partisan, political process," said Ernst.
The articles were approved in the House following acquisations that the president withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announced investigation against former Vice President Joe Biden. Speaking on the Senate floor Monday, Senator Chuck Grassley said there is no loaw prohibiting a president from engaging a foreign ally in an anti-corruption investigation.
"The House tries to make up for this hurdle by suggesting that subjective motive-political advantage-can turn an otherwise unimpeachable act into an act that demands removal from office," said Grassley. "I won’t support such an irreversible break from the Constitution’s standard for impeaching a president."
As the Senate trial unfolded, Democrats attempted to introduce a resolution that would allow additional witness testimony before the body, which was defeated. Grassley says the entire process has been fair.
"The final vote will be the product of a fair and judicious process, consistent with precedent of the Senate," said Grassley. "I cannot say the same of the articles we’re considering today from the House of Representatives, which has the sole power of impeachment. After nine days of presentation and questions, and after fully considering the record, I’m convinced that what the House is asking us to do is constitutionally flawed and dangerously unprecedented."
With the trial behind them, Ernst says she hopes the Senate can get back to work on other matters.
"What was laid out by the House managers does not rise to the level of impeachment and removing our president from office," said Ernst. "It is time for us to come back together and get to work as a Congress focusing on what Iowans and Americans want us to be working on."
Trump is the third president to be impeached. The trial was the first in U.S. history that took place when the House and Senate were not under the same party's control.