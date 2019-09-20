(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst hopes the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will keep its word to improve communications.
Ernst made her comments in a conference call with reporters, as another round of flooding threatened areas along the Missouri River. The Red Oak Republican based her comments from feedback received at a recent town hall meeting in Riverton.
"Just a few weeks ago, I held a town hall in Fremont County," said Ernst. "I heard from folks in the area about the continued road to recovery for our communities there. Specifically, our conversations focused on the need for the army corps to make improvements in their communication with local towns, and levee sponsors, and to better manage the river and the waterways during flood events."
Ernst expressed her concerns in a phone call with corps officials earlier this week.
"I was on the phone with Major General Spellman of the Army Corps of Engineers this morning," she said. "I was able to talk through a number of these specific issues in southwest Iowa, as well as a number of other issues across the state of Iowa. As we look to southwest Iowa, the area faces another potential challenge in the days ahead. My office will continue to be in contact with our communities there, and we will stand by, ready to assist."
At that same meeting back in late August, Ernst expressed hope that the corps will keep its commitment to expanding the Ditch 6 levee southwest of Hamburg to 919 feet. Corps officials indicated its only authorized to raise the levee to 911 feet.