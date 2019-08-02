(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is joining fellow Republicans in calling for passage of a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- which was agreed to last winter by the Trump Administration -- would replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement. The Trump Administration has said it will not bring the deal to Congress unless it is guaranteed to pass. Ernst says the hold-up remains in the House.
"It is entirely up to Nancy Pelosi right now in the House," said Ernst. "So the bill is really up to her to get over the finish line and the House and then sent over to the Senate."
The new agreement has met some resistance from House Democrats, who are calling for tighter controls on labor standards and environmental policies in the proposal. Ernst says, despite the hang-ups, she believes the agreement would pass the House.
"I believe if Nancy Pelosi brought the bill up today, it would pass in the House," said Ernst. "It is widely supported. We want to see trade with great countries like Mexico and Canada. They're very very important trade partners to us."
Mexico has already ratified the agreement, while Canada has begun the legislative process for ratification. The agreement does not take effect unless it is ratified by all three nations. Ernst is hopeful USMCA will be brought before the House when legislators return from their August recess.
"Hopefully in September we'll see movement on that bill, but we'll keep the pressure up, we'll keep visiting with friends across the Rotunda and just kind of force the issue, but we would certainly love to vote on the bill in the Senate and there is no resistance per se in the Senate," said Ernst. "I think it'll have a pretty easy path."
Ernst says the agreement is good for Iowa's economy, which includes over 87,000 farms statewide.