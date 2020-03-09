(Washington, D.C.) -- The new leader of the Iowa Democratic Party traveled around the state last week, taking aim at Republican Senator Joni Ernst's healthcare record as the 2020 race for her seat heats up.
IDP Chair Mark Smith held events in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport, as healthcare figures to play a key role in not only the Senate race, but the presidential race as well.
“In this election, the easiest question that voters can ask themselves is: After Senator Ernst’s half decade in Washington, is my health care any better?” said Smith.
Ernst defended her healthcare record last week, saying protecting those with preexisting conditions is a top priority for her. Ernst has two siblings with Type 1 Diabetes and a nephew with autism.
"I am very concerned about protecting people with preexisting conditions, which I know is something that they have been hitting on," said Ernst. "I would just re-emphasize to Iowa voters that I have family members that have preexisting conditions, and I'm absolutely committed to ensuring that we are providing protections for those with preexisting conditions."
Smith says Ernst has done little to keep her healthcare promises in her first five years in the Senate.
"Ernst has had five years to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for Iowans, including two years where her party controlled every level of government," said Smith.
Ernst points to work she has done to increase choices for healthcare, not just health insurance.
"What we are trying to do as conservatives, is make sure that we are lowering the cost of healthcare, which is something that Democrats have not done in the past," said Ernst. "What we are asking for is full transparency in prices and understanding how these negotiations are made by limiting the pharmacy benefit managers from benefiting off of those that require prescription medications."
Ernst -- a Republican from Red Oak -- is seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate this year. Five Democrats have already announced challenges to Ernst: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Wood.