(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is paying tribute to agents along the U.S. southern border following a recent visit to that region.
Earlier this week, Ernst and fellow Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley were among the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee cosponsoring a resolution commending agents of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for their service. In a conference call with reporters, the Red Oak Republican says she saw their work first-hand during a visit to southern Texas last weekend.
"The men and women of customs and border protection--or CPB--who are on ground are dedicated, compassionate and good-hearted individuals," said Ernst. "They truly deserve our praise for doing the best they can in this difficult situation. In fact, while I was touring the port of entry facility in Hidalgo, I heard from officers who were taking money out of their own pockets to pay for food and hygiene productions for migrants, during the time when funding had been running desperately low before Congress passed the supplemental funding package last month."
Ernst says CPB agents are doing their best despite overcrowding from migrants, and the need for more holding facilities.
"Their facilities are at maximum capacity," she said. "We are needing to build more temporary facilities to help process and house migrants. These temporary facilities are costing up to $20 million a month. And, that is simply unsustainable."
At the same time, Ernst says the situation with illegal immigrants kept in the facilities is still a humanitarian crisis.
"The conditions at those facilities--it is uncomfortable," said Ernst. "It is uncomfortable for those migrants. They are receiving three hot meals a day. Many of those are being catered in from various restaurants, but still an uncomfortable condition to be in."
The senator also says migrants are involved in drug trafficking activities that threaten the country. She calls on Senate Democrats to support President Trump's immigration policies, as well as supporting Senator Lindsey Graham's proposal to close loopholes in the asylum system for immigrants.