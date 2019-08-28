(Riverton) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to keep its commitment on repairing a high-profile levee overtopped in the floods of 2019.
Ernst and fellow Iowa Senator Charles Grassley this week sent a letter to corps officials demanding that construction on the Ditch 6 levee near Hamburg begin immediately, and to the level agreed upon with city and state officials back in June. Corps officials mandated the levee be lowered eight feet following the 2011 flooding, only for it to be overrun in March. Speaking at a town hall meeting in Riverton Wednesday morning, Ernst says there's indications the corps is retreating from its earlier promise to rebuild Ditch 6 to 919 feet--building it up to only 911 feet, instead.
"Okay, they made a commitment to bring that levee up to 919," said Ernst, "and then they backed off of it. So, we've got to something about that, and we'll continue to push them."
Ernst recalled experiencing the 2011 flooding and its aftermath as an Iowa National Guard soldier. This time, she's experiencing this latest disaster in a different capacity--that of a U.S. senator.
"So this has been much more significant than what I witnessed in 2011," she said. "So, we understand that. And, it's not just Mills and Fremont counties that are going through this. We see it all the way up, even in northern Pottawattamie County--they still have houses underwater. So, we can't forget that we're seeing this all among the western side of our state."
During the town hall, Ernst fielded questions on whether the corps will change its river management practices to stress flood protection as its top priority. Linda White of Hamburg says her family lost their farm to this spring's flooding. She wanted to know who's holding the corps accountable.
"We live really close to the grade school," said White. "The water was four blocks from our house. My biggest question is, who does the corps delegate to? Who do they answer to? It seems like to us common people that they don't answer to anybody, except themselves."
Ernst and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley cosponsored a bill calling for the corps to focus on flood control. While the Red Oak Republican believes the bill has support in the Senate, she questions whether it would pass in the U.S. House. The reason: she says congressional members from other states have different priorities.
"The corps will answer to whatever the Congress directs," said Ernst. "But understand, even those of us along the Missouri River corridor have different ideas on what those priorities should be. So, if we can't all agree up and down the river system that flood control should be the priority, it's not going to go anywhere."
Ernst says other representatives, for example, want protection for hydroelectricity and recreational projects along the river.
"You know, as simple as it sounds, we should protect our population," she said. "Well, I believe that, but some of the folks up north, they say, 'well, you know, we draw a lot of power from this. What are we going to do, shut the lights off for other folks?' So, we're all just really...we're going back and forth. We're going back and forth."
The senator also covered a host of other issues during the Riverton town hall, including the EPA's recent RFS waivers given to small oil refineries, the continuing tariffs on Chinese products, the congressional stalemate over the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and immigration and gun control issues, as well.