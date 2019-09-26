(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst accuses Democrats of trying to throw President Trump "under the bus" with the Ukrainian phone call scandal.
Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump following a whistleblower's allegations he contacted the president of the Ukraine, threatening to withhold military aid unless that country conducted an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Ernst chastised House Democrats for pushing impeachment proceedings, and not letting the Senate Intelligence Committee handle the matter first. The Red Oak Republican called the impeachment inquiry "an effort to undermine the president."
"The Senate Intelligence Committee is being really thoughtful about this, and working in a bipartisan manner," said Ernst. "They're doing their job in looking into the claims. They'll also be going through that transcript, and taking a look. This is an effort that I support, and can get behind. It's working together to get to the bottom of it, actually finding out the facts before trying to throw this president under the bus."
Supporters of the inquiry believe it's necessary because the phone call constitutes a national security issue. But, Ernst questions whether there was any "quid pro quo"--a favor or advantage granted in return for something--regarding Trump's conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"What we have heard, and what the president has expressed is that what he really wants to see happen with Ukraine is other countries stepping up to do their part in the Ukraine, as well--not just an American presence of dollars, but other nations contributing to the defense of Ukraine," she said.
Ernst, however, does expect U.S. Attorney General William Barr to launch a formal investigation against Hunter Biden's business dealings with the Ukraine. She says the entire issue needs to be handled in a bipartisan manner.
"It doesn't matter what it is--we need to move forward in a bipartisan manner," said the senator. "Whether it's issues surrounding the president's conversations, or issues surrounding the vice president's son, we just need to get to the bottom of it."
Ernst spoke to KMA News prior to the release of transcripts of the president's phone call to Zelensky. The senator later released a statement, say she "didn't see anything" in the transcripts that warranted impeaching the president. You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.