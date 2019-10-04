Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.