(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says House Democrats should focus less on impeaching President Trump, and more on passing trade agreements.
Ernst was among Republicans in the U.S. Senate marking the one-year anniversary of the president signing in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA, and launching blistering attacks on the U.S. House for delaying a vote in their chamber. The Red Oak Republican says the attention given to impeachment proceedings against Trump in connection with the Ukrainian scandal proves House Democrats can't "walk and chew gum" at the same time. She says more attention should be given to passing the USMCA.
"It's really unthinkable that the USMCA is not already ratified by the United States," said Ernst. "Folks, the USMCA is written, it is signed, it is agreed to by our partners. All we have to do is vote to pass it. It really is that simple."
Ernst says Iowans she talked to in town meetings across the state this year are waiting for the USMCA's passage.
"These hardworking folks know the impact the USMCA will have on the Iowa economy," she said, "and the U.S. economic as a whole. There is no reason why Iowans should have to wait any longer. There is no reason the American workers shouldn't have the certainty that they need."
Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer echoed Ernst's comments. Fischer says the USMCA is important to people in her state.
"Currently, Canada and Mexico receive 44% of Nebraska's total exports," said Fischer. "In 2017 alone, our state sent $900 million of ag products to Mexico, and nearly $450 million of ag products to Canada. These exports include our world-class corn, soybeans and beef. As I've said before, America's heart beats at the same rhythm as agriculture."
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne addressed criticism regarding the House's USMCA delay on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Since the House received the agreement this summer, negotiations have been underway to overcome hurdles with pharmaceutical regulations and labor standards. Axne says the final hurdle deals with some labor standards that should be cleared up soon.
"If we don't we are going to see goods produced without meeting regulatory expectations," said Axne. "That means Mexico will continue to undercut our pricing, we will continue to outsource more jobs to Mexico, we'll lose work to them and it means our workers here won't be able to be paid as much or we won't be able to sell our goods at as high a price."
If approved, the USMCA would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement signed by then-President Clinton in the 1990's.