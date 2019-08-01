(Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa is praising an infrastructure package passed out of committee this week.
Ernst is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which passed the $287 billion bill unanimously Tuesday. In addition to infrastructure funding, Ernst says the bill removes "Washington red tape" to streamline project funding.
"For Iowa, specifically, we really need to be able to deliver the transportation infrastructure that keep our people and our economy moving," said Ernst. "That was the goal that I had going into this. I did have a number of provisions that were included that I know our Iowans are going to be really pleased with."
Several provisions from Ernst were included in the final version of the bill, including funding for lock and dam modernization, additional transportation planning funding and an amendment that will ensure Iowa's portion of highway funding is maintained. Additionally, the bill includes $3.2 billion for bridge replacements, something Ernst says is needed in Iowa.
"Right now, Iowa currently has the most structurally-deficient bridges in the nation," said Ernst. "This package includes a new $3.265 billion in competitive grants. This will help our states and local entities rehab or replace any structurally-deficient bridges."
The bill does include a grant program to improve charging and fueling infrastructure across the nation. Ernst says she is disappointed the provision neglects ethanol and biodiesel.
"I was really disappointed," said Ernst. "We have worked so hard in the bio-fuels space and to not have that area included for renewables in the charging and fueling stations grant program was really disappointing to me. I'll continue working with my colleagues on that issue."
In the end, Ernst says see a unanimous bill pass out of a committee is a rare occurrence in Washington.
"The bill passed out of our committee 21-0," said Ernst. "We all agreed that this is a really great bipartisan piece of legislation that we all care very, very much about. Making sure that our infrastructure is taken care of is very important to everyone, regardless of what state we come from."
The bill will now head to the full Senate for consideration. Ernst made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday.