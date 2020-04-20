(Red Oak) -- KMAland's congressional representatives are among those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Like millions of workers across the country, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is telecommuting, as most activities in Washington are shut down because of social distancing. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Ernst says working at home is a bit of an adjustment.
"I am now working out of my temporary home office in Red Oak," said Ernst. "I'm just set up in a spare bedroom, with a college student, of course, working on on-line classes from the kitchen. Life is different, I think, for everybody, as we find that most folks are telecommuting."
Though Ernst is separated from her staff--who are also telecommuting--the Red Oak Republican says business is still being conducted remotely.
"Many of the groups that were scheduled to go out to Washington, D.C. and meet with me in my office there," she said, "we're meeting over ZOOM meeting. So, it's just a different way of working. But, we continue to do the same type of work we would do otherwise. We're just not doing it face-to-face."
Last month, Congress approved a phase three coronavirus relief package signed by President Trump. Among other things, the measure included nearly $32 million for Iowa to support access to child care and child care professionals during the pandemic. Ernst says the money is designed to address issues in Iowa, which is in a "child care desert."
"Iowa was facing a child care crisis," said Ernst. "We have a quarter of our citizens in the state living in those areas where they really lack child care. So, I've heard from the child care providers across the state about the critical need for support, especially during these challenging times."
Ernst says funding is available through the Child Care and Development Block Grant program.
"We certainly want to make sure we're supporting those child care providers," she said, "and ensuring that our children do have safe, quality child care for our working families."
Child care providers wishing to apply for assistance should go to ernst.senate.org, or call her Council Bluffs office at 712-350-1167, or her Des Moines office at 515-284-4574. You can hear the full interview with Joni Ernst on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.