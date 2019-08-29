(Riverton) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says farmers are feeling the pinch from some hot button ag-related issues.
Ernst addressed those issues during a town hall event in Riverton late Wednesday morning. One development discussed by the Red Oak Republican involves the Environmental Protection Agency's controversial decision to grant waivers to small oil refineries from Renewable Fuel Standards--thus avoiding the federally-required amount of ethanol into gasoline. Ernst says 31 of the 37 waiver requests were approved.
"That means there are a lot of ethanol gallons, yeah, that won't go into our gas tanks," said Ernst. "So that we are pushing back heavily on that. I had a couple of conversations on President Trump on that last week. He understands the significance, and that that was a mistake."
Reports indicate that President Trump allowed the EPA to grant the waivers. Ernst also questions claims that the RFS levels create a hardship for some oil companies.
"We have folks in the oil industry that are small refineries, claiming these hardship exemptions," she said. "But, what we have here in the Midwest is a hardship, as well. So, we are really emphasizing the impact this is having on our rural communities."
Ernst says the waivers hurt not only the ethanol industry, but other renewable fuels.
"When they go in, and start messing with the RFS," said Ernst, "it's affecting not only ethanol, but also our biodiesel. Then, what does that do to all our other spinoff industries--the folks that are driving the trucks, the farmers that are producing the grains? All of these industries are hurt."
Ernst says she recently discussed a number of proposals with President Trump and USDA and EPA officials regarding the RFS waivers. She's waiting for a response from the White House on a possible compromise. The senator adds the RFS situation is exacerbating some of the other stresses facing farmers--including the delay in approving the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"USMCA, folks! USMCA!" said Ernst, emphatically. "Okay, it's done. It's sitting, waiting to move. Waiting to move. So, we are ready to go. Mexico has ratified. Canada is in the process of ratifying it. We as the United States are the very last ones to engage."
While much attention is given to China, Ernst says trade with Mexico and Canada are just as important--perhaps more important--to Iowa.
"When you look at Iowa as a whole," she said, "we just can't forget that we are an ag state. We're also a manufacturing state. So, when you look at all of our exports combined that go to Mexico and Canada, they're the top two nations that Iowa, as a whole, trades with."
Ernst called on members of the Democrat-controlled U.S. House to push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass the agreement, so that it can be sent to the president's desk.