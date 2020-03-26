(Washington) -- Both of Iowa's U.S. senators voted in favor of a monumental package designed to boost the economy during the coronavirus crisis.
Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst were among the supporters of the $2 trillion economic stimulus package passing unanimously in the U.S. Senate Wednesday evening. Among other things, the bill provides direct payments of up to $1,200 for most individuals, and $2,400 for most married couples filing jointly, with an extra $500 for each child. Assistance would start to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000, and for couples with more than $150,000 in income. Unemployment benefits would also expand from three to four months. In a conference call with reporters Thursday morning, Ernst says the bill would affect a large cross section of Iowans.
"There is a lot of relief out there for all Iowans, for all industries in Iowa," said Ernst. "So, it's hard to pin down one specific area--they're all going to be affected."
The Red Oak Republican says she hopes the checks go out to Americans in "a matter of weeks, not months."
"At the soonest, we could maybe see additional monies, checks going to Americans in the next several weeks," she said. "So, we are very hopeful."
Also contained in the bill is $130 billion for hospitals to help address issues connected to COVID-19.
"That will be used to procure supplies, keep our hospital industries, those systems up and running, and provide additional assistance to those working on the front lines for coronavirus," said Ernst. "This package can be used to procure those particular items."
The stimulus package represented phase three of the congressional response in the wake of the coronavirus situation. Ernst says more action may be necessary if the crisis continues.
"If the pandemic goes on longer--heaven forbid," she said, "then if it is warranted, Congress will come back and act again. If there has to be a phase four and phase five, we will analyze that as we move through this difficult time."
The U.S. House is expected to approve the bill Friday, so it can be sent to President Trump's desk.