(Sidney) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is among those extolling the virtues of events addressing the nation's opioid epidemic.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is among the agencies participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's 18th National Drug Take Back event. Residents are urged to bring unwanted prescription drugs to the sheriff's office at 2814 200th Street in Sidney Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Liquids, needles or sharps cannot be accepted--only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. This year's event falls on the 1st anniversary of sweeping legislation signed by President Trump geared toward ridding the country of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs--and heading off issues with opioid addiction. Ernst says she's proud that two of her bills were included in the legislation.
"The first was the Access to Increased Drug Disposal Act," said Ernst, "which is designed to increase participation in federal prescription drug take back programs. The second was the Education Disposal of Unused Opioid Act. This bill has a similar aim: it's goal is to take unused prescription drugs off the streets by requiring Medicare advantage plans, and prescription drug plans, to provide information on the safe disposal of those drugs."
While Ernst believes progress is being made on the war against opioid addiction, the Red Oak Republican says more needs to be done.
"We all know there is still a lot more work to do on opioids," she said, "and also on addressing the ongoing crisis of methamphetamine in our state. But, we are moving in the right direction. I'm committed to continuing the fight to address these challenges head on."
More information about National Drug Take Back Day and the disposal of prescription drugs is available by logging onto the DEA's website, DEATakeBack.com.