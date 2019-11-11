(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is not among congressional members who want the identity of the whistleblower in the Trump-Ukrainian scandal revealed.
As the U.S. House prepares for formal impeachment hearings beginning Wednesday, President Trump and some of his supporters have repeatedly called for the identity of the individual who reported his calls to the Ukrainian president to House and Senate intelligence committee chairs. Allegations center around the president's demands that Ukrainian officials launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter's business dealings, or face a moratorium on U.S. military aid. During a recent conference call with reporters, Ernst was asked whether she agrees with those calling for the whistleblower's identity to be exposed, or whether it should be protected under federal whistleblower laws supported by fellow Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, along others.
"I've said before--I think the whistleblower should be protected," said Ernst, "and the law should be followed. I think, unfortunately, the whistleblower's identity has been outed through other media, and so forth--and that's unfortunate."
The Red Oak Republican, however, says the U.S. Senate will consider the impeachment matter if its approved by the House following this week's hearings.
"At some point, it will come to the Senate," she said, "and we'll have the opportunity in the Senate to review any information that might come to us at that point. But, I just think the whistleblower should be protected."
The Senate must convict Trump in order for him to leave office. Ernst previously signed onto a resolution backed by Senate Republicans condemning the impeachment proceedings against Trump. She's also previously stated she saw nothing in the transcripts of the president's calls indicating an impeachable offense.