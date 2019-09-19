(Essex) -- Plans for a building trades class at Essex High School received a boost Wednesday evening.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board approved the purchase of a lot for a housing project as part of a future construction trades class. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district worked with Essex officials to acquire the lot across the street from the K-12 complex.
"The city of Essex is wonderful to work with," said Wells. "They have some lots in their community--one directly across the street from our school, which is a 90-by-140 foot lot. The board did approve purchasing that lot, and we'll move forward with getting that, and doing some prep work.
"If we're going to do construction trades second semester, we're going to have to prep the site, and get it ready. Of course, January is not a great time to be working on homes. If we don't get a foundation in place, it will be difficult to build a house," he added.
Wells adds the district's project qualifies for a special city construction program.
"The city also has a program where, if you build on within two years, they actually give you your money back," said Wells. "So, we'll be purchasing the lot for $1,500, and if we build on that, they will return that money. So, we're very grateful for that opportunity, and it provides a very convenient site for us to build on, since we're right across the street from the high school."
The superintendent says the construction program is a key part of future plans for a career academy format for Essex High School.
"Certainly, there's no schools around us that do career academies," he said. "There's no career academies around southwest Iowa. And, Essex wants to be the driving force behind that. We want to start a career academy. We certainly have the ability to do that. We have a person identified for that position, and they want to be on the front end of innovation in this part of the state. So, having a career academy, and starting construction trades is really important for the image of the school."
In other business, the board set a public hearing for October 23rd at 6 p.m. for renewal of the district's five-year Instructional Support Levy.