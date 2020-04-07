(Essex) -- Essex school officials are taking steps to ensure the district is financially sound.
Meeting in special session via ZOOM Monday, the Essex School Board approved the district's fiscal 2021 budget. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's tax levy of about $12.90 per thousand dollars valuation is up slightly from the current fiscal year, mainly due to administrative costs. While the district is receiving approximately $150,000 in new money from 27 students open enrolled into the district, Wells says the budget includes $100,000 in reduced expenditures.
"We had some shared services with a contract company that came in and did our technology--and they were great," said Wells. "But, we just couldn't afford them any longer, so we reduced that expenditure. We also cut a bus route. We're looking at two people leaving the district, so we won't fill those positions. So, that will be over $100,000 in savings to the district."
Wells says the "sky is not falling" on Essex as far as finances go. However, the superintendent says budget cuts were still necessary.
"We have to make reductions in order to maintain our unspent balance," he said. "We want to make sure our unspent balance stays over a million dollars. If we continue spending the way we have in the past, that won't be possible. So, we're tightening our belt where we can. We definitely want our unspent balance to be over a million dollars by the end of this year. We did give a raise for teachers for next year, and we want to make sure we maintain that. We're financially sound, and we'll maintain our financial integrity as we move forward."
Wells says the district recently reached agreement with the Essex Education Association--the district's instructors--for next school year, with a total package increase of 2.8%. That includes a $1,000 raise for each instructor. In addition, Wells says the board hopes to negotiate a pay increase for the district's paraprofessionals.
"Our support people are below average in pay," said Wells. "We want to be able to correct that, if we can. But, we haven't settled their contract for next year. It won't be less than 2.9%. But, if you look at an hourly employee, 2.9 is like a dime, and that's not going to keep pace with expenditures for them. So, we would like to look at giving them a nicer raise, understanding that it's more than what the certified staff has."
Wells say the board is also open to giving support staff members a raise, as well.