(Essex) -- Open enrollment is having an adverse effect on the Essex School District.
Certified enrollment numbers for the 2019-20 school year were shared at Wednesday night's Essex School Board meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district's enrollment totals 187.5 students this school year. While that's only down three students from last school year, Wells says the loss is deeper when you factor in students open enrolling out of the district.
"Our issue is, we have more open enrollments out of the district," said Wells, "due to some of the issues of last year. So, we'll actually be serving 23 students less than we did last year."
Wells says the student loss, coupled with the open enrollment numbers, hurts the district financially.
"The open enrollment hurts our district, because it's cash in, and cash out," he said. "It's a wash, but when you take 23 additional students out, times $7,000, it's a pretty substantial hit to your budget."
Wells says the district will take steps to lessen the impact on the district's budget.
"We're working hard on trying to put an end to open enrollment," said Wells. "Hopefully, the programs we're adding, and the things are teachers are doing will keep more kids in our district, and attract new students. So, we'll be working hard on that. We anticipated those numbers. We were pretty accurate on our predictions on those numbers. So, we have been working on reducing our expenditures this year. And, you're always a year behind in the budget, so that will impact us next year. So, we have plenty of time to make adjustments to our budget."
One thing helping the district's budget is sharing teachers and other personnel with area districts.
"The big thing is--and we've really started this year--sharing teachers," he said. "You get additional money for sharing, so we'll look at more opportunities there. We're sharing consumer science with Hamburg. We're sharing a superintendent, guidance counselors, a business manager, human resources--all those save the district money. And, they're in the position where the operational sharing money that they get is more than what they're paying out. So, that will have a positive impact on our budget."
In other business Wednesday night, the board renewed the district's instructional support levy for another five years. Wells says the 10% levy generates approximately $200,000 per year for the district's budget. The board also approved the extra-duty contracts of Rob Erickson as high school girls basketball coach, and Chase Heinold as high school boys basketball coach.