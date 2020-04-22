(Essex) – Students in the Essex School District may receive hands-on agricultural training as early as next school year.
Plans for a farm school were unveiled during Wednesday night’s electronic Essex School Board meeting. Speaking via ZOOM, the Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the proposal is a key part of the district’s strategic plan set earlier this year.
“When we went through the strategic plan, one part of the strategic plan was to develop a farm school,” said Wells. “It was to expand our curriculum. It would match our community’s ag background, and it was also help us with open enrollments in the district. You would be one of two schools in southwest Iowa with the program.”
The other farm school is located in Hamburg, where Wells is also superintendent. Wells says the operation would be small at first.
“We would have a large garden, which would be over by the parking lot,” he said. “Then, the farm school would be to the west of the building, not close to any houses. We’re looking at a very small farm school, with a couple animals, like a couple lambs, a couple goats, a couple piglets, a few chickens. And, at the end of every school year, those animals would be sold. So, in the summer, you would have no animals here.”
In addition to raising the animals, Wells says the students would also building the farm school’s structures. Board President Doug Ohnmacht says the hands-on educational aspect of the concept is enticing.
“You know, they have a little responsibility every morning,” said Ohnmacht. “and take turns. That’s the selling point to me. And, it wouldn’t be as educational if it wasn’t hands on.”
Ohnmacht, however, did question whether the farm should include piglets in the first year. Wells and Ohnmacht recently presented a farm school plan to the Essex City Council. Wells says the city must waive an ordinance prohibiting livestock in city limits before any animals are included in the operation. Council members are expected to discuss the plan at its next meeting in May.