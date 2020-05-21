(Essex) -- Essex School Board members are reviewing numerous options for the proposed renovation of the venerable East Gym.
Architect Jerry Purdy presented the plans during Wednesday night's electronic board meeting. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the gym's renovation is part of the district's five-year strategic plan. Wells says Purdy presented five plans, ranging in cost between $100,000 to $1 million.
"They range from just renovating the square footage, which is the gym," said Wells. "There's a downstairs portion, which could be a fitness center for the community, to a front end edition, which could have a reception area for weddings. One of the issues is, they have to address handicapped accessibility in the buildings. A new edition would help alleviate those issues, because you have showers and restrooms on the ground level. So, that is a second plan. On the east of the gym was another plan to do a large expansion."
Wells says community partnerships are vital for any proposed expansion.
"It also would deal with community partnerships," he said, "whether the city and school could partner together on these things, or other community groups to alleviate some of the costs, and to share spaces. It doesn't do us any good to have brand new offices, and a reception center, and a fitness center unless people are going to use it. We'll be working closely with the city over the next two months, and hopefully come to a decision on it in September or October."
Wells says social distancing standards related to the coronavirus pandemic may be a factor at least in the gym's design.
"I think those considerations of COVID-19 have to come into play, as we design this," said Clark. "I think everything as changed. But as far as our financing go, no, it doesn't really impact that. It doesn't affect our timeline. It could impact some of our community meetings we'll be having in late summer or early fall. We want to make sure we get a lot of input about the project, because it really is a community project. I think the biggest thing will be whether we could gather people together for those community meetings."
Board members also discussed the timeline for the implementation of a proposed farm school in the district, as well as programs planned for career academies for the 2020-21 school year. In other business, the board approved the contracts of Marty Mason as guidance counselor, Teresa Simmons as high school math instructor, Michael Cutler as the district's first ag instructor, Seth Ward as high school baseball and boys basketball coach, and Cameron Kinney has assistant high school baseball coach.